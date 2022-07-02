Kelly (7-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win Friday versus the Rockies.

Kelly has alternated between good and bad starts over his last five games, with Friday being one of the better performances. He gave up a run on a double play in the fifth inning and a Ryan McMahon solo home run in the seventh, which was just the sixth homer Kelly's given up all year. The right-hander has a 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 74:31 K:BB in 91 innings across 16 starts. He's projected for a home start against the Giants next week.