Kelly registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Colorado, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven-plus innings.

Kelly fired six scoreless frames before surrendering a run on two hits in the seventh. He also allowed a solo home run and a single in the eighth before being pulled. The 33-year-old fired an impressive 70 of 93 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs and has now permitted two runs or fewer in seven straight starts while completing at least six innings in each outing. Kelly's 2.86 ERA ranks 13th in MLB while his 1.13 WHIP is 25th, and he lines up for an enticing outing against Pittsburgh next week.