Kelly (shoulder) will undergo surgery Wednesday to address symptoms for thoracic outlet syndrome, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The 31-year-old underwent a procedure in late August to treat a blood clot in his right shoulder, and he'll now undergo surgery to address the nerve issue, which includes the removal of a rib to alleviate pressure in the area. Kelly could start playing catch eight weeks after the surgery, so if all goes well he should have enough time to be fully healthy for the start of spring training. He remains under team control for the next few years, and the Diamondbacks seem likely to exercise his $4.25 million club option for 2021 after he posted a 2.59 ERA and 0.99 ERA through 31.1 innings this season.
