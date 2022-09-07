Kelly took a no-decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Kelly was perfect through four innings, but the Padres tagged him for two home runs in the fifth. He gave up another solo shot in the seventh, but it wasn't until Ian Kennedy blew the save in the ninth that Kelly was out of contention for the win. The right-handed starter had allowed just 10 homers through his first 27 starts this year, so this was an unusual struggle with the long ball. He still has a steady 2.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 147:49 K:BB through 171.2 innings. Kelly is expected to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers next week.