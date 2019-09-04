Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dominates in 10th win
Kelly (10-13) picked up the win against the Padres on Tuesday, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits, striking out nine and walking two in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 victory.
It was a dominant outing for the right-hander, who got the better of a great duel with Ronald Bolanos and picked up his 10th win of the season. He's shown flashes of this ability this season, but Kelly's overall inconsistency has made him difficult to trust, as he's sporting an unspectacular 4.69 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 157.1 innings. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which will see him take on the Mets in a Monday road matchup.
