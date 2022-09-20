Kelly (12-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Kelly managed to finish six frames for the sixth time in his past seven starts but couldn't end his woes against Los Angeles. The right-hander gave up a solo homer to Joey Gallo in the second inning and a three-run shot to Chris Taylor in the fourth to account for most of the damage against him. Kelly has a solid 3.15 ERA on the season, but against the Dodgers he's 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA over 22 innings across five starts.