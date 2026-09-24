Kelly (10-14) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

Kelly worked with a four-run lead after the first inning and kept Colorado from completing a comeback, allowing an RBI double to Adael Amador in the second and a Hunter Goodman sacrifice fly in the third. The veteran has struggled with consistency in recent weeks, and for the most part, his results have been underwhelming, with three or more earned runs allowed in six of his last 10 starts. He closes out the regular season with a 4.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 113:70 K:BB across 29 starts and 162 innings.