Kelly (5-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing zero runs on one hit and three walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out five.

Kelly never allowed more than one baserunner in an inning en route to his fifth win. Wednesday's performance marked the right-hander's fourth straight quality start and his fourth scoreless appearance of the campaign. Across 12 starts and 65 innings, he sports a 3.32 ERA with a 54:27 K:BB. Kelly's next start is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Reds in Arizona on Monday.