Kelly (1-2) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings, earning the win against the Nationals on Thursday.

Despite earning the win, Kelly didn't have his best showing allowing a pair of home runs Thursday. After giving up four runs in the first, Kelly settled in firing four scoreless innings before allowing a run each in the sixth and seventh inning. This was the second start in a row where Kelly couldn't get out of the first inning without allowing at least three runs. However, he received plenty of run support Thursday for the win. Kelly's next start will come against the Reds.