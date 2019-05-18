Kelly (4-4) held the Giants scoreless through 5.1 innings Friday, surrendering six hits and a walk with four strikeouts to earn the win.

It was the Kelly's first appearance against the Giants as the right-hander picked up his fourth win of the year. Kelly has now allowed three or fewer runs in six of his nine starts this season, lowering his ERA to 4.21 and WHIP to 1.42. Up next, he'll look to remain in the win column with a matchup against the Padres.