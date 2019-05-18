Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Earns fourth win
Kelly (4-4) held the Giants scoreless through 5.1 innings Friday, surrendering six hits and a walk with four strikeouts to earn the win.
It was the Kelly's first appearance against the Giants as the right-hander picked up his fourth win of the year. Kelly has now allowed three or fewer runs in six of his nine starts this season, lowering his ERA to 4.21 and WHIP to 1.42. Up next, he'll look to remain in the win column with a matchup against the Padres.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Absorbs second straight loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Knocked around in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Notches third win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Misses out on two step•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Picks up second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Suffers second loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...