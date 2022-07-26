Kelly (10-5) earned the win Monday over the Giants. He allowed only three hits while striking out seven over eight scoreless innings.

Kelly kept runs off the board for the first time since June 8 and the fifth time in his 20 starts. This was arguably his best outing of the season, as he racked up 10 whiffs and threw 61 of 99 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has won three straight starts and has turned in quality starts in all five of his appearances in July. He owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB across 118.1 innings this year. He's lined up for a road start in Atlanta this weekend.