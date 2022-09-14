Kelly (12-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Kelly struggled with his control Thursday, firing only 50 of 96 pitches for strikes but was still able to induce a healthy nine swinging strikes en route to tying a season-best eight strikeouts. The 33-year-old also issued a season-high five walks, however, none came around to score as all three runs were the result of Joey Gallo and Freddie Freeman long balls. That's now consecutive subpar outings for Kelly, who's surrendered seven runs across 12 innings in his last two turns. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively lined up for Sunday against San Diego.