Kelly was removed from his start in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He departed with a 2-1 lead and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Kelly appeared to be walking gingerly off the mound and had only tossed 88 pitches, so his departure looks to be injury-related rather than a managerial decision. Since Kelly was at least able to head to the dugout under his own power, he wouldn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury. The Diamondbacks may have just been exercising some caution with the right-hander ahead of the All-Star break. Expect manager Torey Lovullo to provide an update on Kelly's condition after the contest.