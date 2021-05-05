Kelly (undisclosed) is expected to start Saturday or Sunday against the Mets, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Tuesday, but manager Torey Lovullo said that the right-hander is expected to make his next start. In his last three starts, Kelly has posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 16.2 innings.