Kelly came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out six.

The veteran righty was locked in a pitchers' duel with Matthew Liberatore through six frames, but Kelly put the first three batters of the seventh on base with two hits and a walk, and all three came around to score after he'd left the mound. The Diamondbacks struck back for four runs in the top of the eighth to take him off the hook for the loss, however. Kelly was sharp prior to the late fade, racking up 31 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches (66 total strikes), and he'll take a 3.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB through 64 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.