Kelly (7-12) took the loss against the Phillies on Monday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one as the Diamondbacks fell 7-3.

It was an improvement over his last two starts that saw him get blown up for 14 earned runs over 8.1 innings, but Kelly still wound up taking his 12th loss of the season, as well as his fourth defeat in his last five outings. The 30-year-old now has a 4.52 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 104:34 K:BB over 131.1 innings on the season.