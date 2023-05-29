Kelly (6-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 6.1 frames Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Red Sox.

Kelly was dominant Sunday, cruising through six shutout frames to begin the contest. He left two runners on base in the seventh and was charged with a run when one came around to score. The 34-year-old righty has won five straight decisions dating back to April 28; during that stretch, he's posted an impressive 44:8 K:BB and 2.41 ERA through 37.1 innings. Kelly will carry a 2.83 ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to be at home against Atlanta.