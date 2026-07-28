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Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Fans six in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kelly did not factor into Monday's decision against the Pirates, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

The only run Kelly allowed Monday was unearned, though it was his doing on a pickoff error to first, leading to Jake Mangum scoring on a Brandon Lowe single. It was the first time in 19 starts this season that Kelly did not yield an earned run, and his six punchouts tied a season high that he set three times prior to Monday's game. He'll take a 4.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 109.1 innings into his next start, which is slated for this weekend on the road against the Guardians.

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