Kelly (9-5) earned the wind during Sunday's 3-1 victory over San Diego, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in six plus innings.
Kelly shut down San Diego's offense through six frames, surrendering his lone run on a Luke Voit solo shot to lead off the seventh that prompted his removal. The 33-year-old has now submitted four straight quality starts, during which he's pitched to a 2.05 ERA across 26.1 innings. Kelly concludes the first half with a 3.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 110.1 innings across 19 starts.
