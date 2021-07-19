Kelly (6-7) allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out six across eight innings, earning the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Kelly pitched into the ninth inning, but allowed an extra pair of runs without recording an out before being pulled. It was his longest start of the season and it took him only 82 pitches to get into the ninth frame. The 32-year-old has had a strong command of his arsenal lately, walking just three batters in his last 38.2 innings. He went 4-0 during that stretch. On the season, he has a 4.46 ERA and a 7.6 K/9 in 117 innings.