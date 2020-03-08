Kelly allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Kelly navigated the first three innings with just a walk and a hit, but San Diego first baseman Ty France took him deep in the fourth. The right-hander needed 56 pitches (37 strikes) to complete his four innings. "When you put together a baseball game and looking at starting pitching," manager Torey Lovullo told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic, "you're looking for what Kelly gave us. He was on the attack. I could feel in the dugout that he was doing a good job with his fastball." It was Kelly's second Cactus League start as he works toward a possible spot in the rotation to start the season. Kelly's role depends on the availability of Mike Leake (wrist).