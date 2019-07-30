Kelly (7-11) took the loss Monday as the Diamondbacks fell 11-6 to the Marlins, coughing up seven runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

A six-run second inning dug a hole for Arizona that the offense couldn't climb out of. Kelly has now lost five straight decisions, with his last win coming June 12, and he'll take a 4.52 ERA and 100:33 K:BB through 125.1 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Nats.