Kelly allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in Thursday's split-squad start against the Mariners.
Kelly threw 48 pitches (30 strikes) in his second Cactus League outing. Getting that third up-and-down is what starters are shooting for at this stage of spring training, so from that standpoint, the outing was a success. Other than that, the right-hander allowed multiple baserunners in each of his first two innings and experienced a slight drop in velocity relative to his first spring outing.
