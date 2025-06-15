Kelly (6-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Kelly started fine, but he gave up three runs, including a two-run home run to Jake Cronenworth in the fourth inning. Kelly has logged at least six strikeouts in eight straight starts, but this is the third time in that span he's given up four or more runs. The right-hander has a 3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 87 innings over 15 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be in Colorado. His previous start against the Rockies came at home, when he tossed seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out 11 on May 18, though going into Coors Field always carries at least a little danger for pitchers.