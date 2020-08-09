Kelly (2-1) surrendered one run on six hits and struck out four over six innings, earning the win Saturday versus the Padres.

Kelly outperformed Padres ace Chris Paddack in the contest. The only blemish on Kelly's line was a Fernando Tatis solo shot in the first inning. The right-handed Kelly has a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season. He lines up for his next start Friday at home in a rematch against the Padres.