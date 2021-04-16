Kelly (1-2) picked up a win after allowing six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings against the Nationals on Thursday.

Despite getting the win, Kelly didn't have his best showing. After giving up four runs in the first, Kelly settled in, firing four scoreless innings before allowing another run in both the sixth and seventh innings. He gave up two more homers, bringing his total to four in 14 innings so far. This was the second straight start in which Kelly couldn't get out of the first inning without allowing at least three runs, but he was fortunate to get plenty of backing from his offense. Kelly's next start is currently slated to come against Atlanta on April 24.