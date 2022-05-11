Kelly pitched five innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in the loss to the Marlins on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Kelly gave up a two-run homer to Joey Wendle in the first inning and then an RBI single to Jacob Stallings the next frame. The outing was his shortest since his first start of the year April 8 and the two punchouts were his least of the season. After posting four straight quality starts, a stretch where he produced a 1.63 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 27.2 innings, the streak was snapped Wednesday. Kelly now stands at a 1.71 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 38 punchouts through six starts in 2022.