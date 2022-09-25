Kelly (13-7) earned the win during Saturday's 5-2 victory over San Francisco, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Kelly surrendered on run in the fourth inning to fall behind, but Arizona responded with all five runs in the bottom of the inning to halt his losing streak at two games. The 33-year-old fired 65 of 93 pitches for strikes with 13 of the swinging variety en route to notching six strikeouts for the third straight start and eighth time in his last nine turns. Kelly's ERA has risen from 2.86 to 3.13 during the stretch though he's recorded 59 strikeouts in 57.1 innings compared to 8 K/9 on the season.