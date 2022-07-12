Kelly (8-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in seven-plus innings to earn the win Monday over the Giants.

Kelly limited his opponent to exactly two runs for the third straight start. He gave up a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and walked LaMonte Wade in the eighth before he exited. Joe Mantiply struggled in relief, allowing the inherited runner to score to tack another run on Kelly's line. This was Kelly's ninth quality start in 18 outings this year. He's maintained a solid 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB through 104.1 innings overall. The right-hander is projected for one more start in the first half, which is expected to be a road game versus the Padres this weekend.