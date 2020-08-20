Kelly (3-2) took the loss to the Athletics on Wednesday. He allowed four runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over five innings.
Kelly's streak of quality starts ended at four, as the Athletics' hitters knew immediately the right-hander wasn't sharp and made him grind though 99 pitches. Still, he managed to fan seven batters. His ERA, a tidy 1.71 to start the night, increased to a still-good 2.59 after the outing. Kelly lines up next to start Monday at home against Colorado.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Whiffs seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Gives up one run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Sharp in Tuesday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Officially nabs rotation spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Up to four innings•