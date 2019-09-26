Kelly (13-14) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Kelly worked two scoreless innings to begin the game, but allowed at least one earned run in each of his last four frames. Despite earning a win, it was a disappointing way for Kelly to end the campaign as he had allowed three or fewer runs in five consecutive starts entering Wednesday's outing. He ends his first season back in the major leagues with a 4.42 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 183.1 innings -- respectable marks considering the current pitching landscape.