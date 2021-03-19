Kelly allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Kelly's spring ERA ballooned to 9.00 after his third outing against a lineup that looked like Los Angeles' everyday batting order. Despite the poor Cactus League results, Kelly is in no danger of losing his spot in the rotation. If the rotation schedule holds as it is now, Kelly will take the ball for the second game of the season, April 2.