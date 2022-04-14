Kelly struck out six in 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks in a 3-2 win Wednesday over Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

Kelly has not allowed a run in either of his two starts, striking out 13 in 9.1 innings. Not known as a strikeout pitcher, the 33-year-old also struck out 13 batters in seven scoreless innings of work in the spring. Time will tell if Kelly's recent increase in velocity is here to stay and will continue to result in more strikeouts. His next start is likely early next week in Washington.