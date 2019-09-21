Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Holds Padres scoreless
Kelly (12-14) picked up the win Friday after holding the Padres scoreless with nine strikeouts across seven innings while allowing two hits and three walks.
Coming off one of his best starts of the year, Kelly improved his season record against the Padres to 3-1 as he earned back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-start run in June. The right-hander's late-season surge improves his stat line to a 4.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 151:55 K:BB. He'll make his final start of the regular season on Wednesday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Stellar in win over Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dominates in 10th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Labors in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: To remain in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Rotation spot in jeopardy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...