Kelly (12-14) picked up the win Friday after holding the Padres scoreless with nine strikeouts across seven innings while allowing two hits and three walks.

Coming off one of his best starts of the year, Kelly improved his season record against the Padres to 3-1 as he earned back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-start run in June. The right-hander's late-season surge improves his stat line to a 4.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 151:55 K:BB. He'll make his final start of the regular season on Wednesday against the Cardinals.