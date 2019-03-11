Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Impresses in third start
Kelly allowed two walks while striking out four over four hitless, scoreless innings Sunday against the Reds.
This was by far Kelly's best effort of the spring after he allowed six runs (five earned) over two innings in his first two appearances. "I thought he was a lot more aggressive in the zone," Diamondbacks pitching coach Mike Butcher told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "That's the bottom line. He was attacking better this outing. I think he got his feet underneath him and started to exhale." This should be an outing that the right-hander can build on going forward. The Diamondbacks liked what they saw out of Kelly in Korea, where he's been a starter the last four years, and inked him for two years while committing a spot in the rotation to him.
