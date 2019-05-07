Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Knocked around in loss
Kelly (3-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two through four innings taking the loss against the Rays on Monday.
Kelly was knocked around with the big blow coming from a grand slam off the bat of Tommy Pham in the second inning. The right-hander continues to be plagued by the long ball, surrendering a home run in six of his seven starts. He has a 3-3 record with a 4.85 ERA and a 31:17 K:BB through seven starts this season. Kelly will make his next start Saturday against the Braves.
