Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Labors in no-decision
Kelly threw four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four and walking four as the Diamondbacks eventually prevailed 11-5.
Kelly's spot in the rotation has come into question due to his recent struggles, and while he didn't get shelled in this contest, he still labored in issuing four free passes and finding himself unable to make it to the five-inning threshold to qualify for the decision. He figures to remain in the rotation for now, but he hasn't been consistent enough to put himself on the fantasy radar this season, as he's sporting a pedestrian 4.91 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 150.1 innings.
