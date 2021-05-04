Kelly was placed on the injured list Tuesday for unspecified reasons.
The Diamondbacks didn't provide an injury designation or specify which injured list he was placed on, so the right-hander's return timeline remains unclear. Kelly could be activated at any point if he landed on the COVID-19 injured list, as long as he's cleared the league's protocols. The 22-year-old's availability for his next turn through the rotation Saturday against the Mets will remain up in the air until his status is updated.
