Kelly (0-1) took the loss against San Diego on Friday, pitching four innings and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Kelly piled up 94 pitches (56 strikes) across his four frames and was charged with the loss after leaving with a three-run deficit. He was stung by a two-run home run off the bat of Eric Hosmer in the third inning and allowed eight total baserunners between the second frame and his departure with no outs in the fifth. Kelly will look to bounce back when he faces Colorado on the road Thursday in his next scheduled start.