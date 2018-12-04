Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Latches on with Diamondbacks
Kelly signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The deal also includes a pair of club options. Kelly has yet to pitch in the majors, having topped out at Triple-A with the Rays in 2014 before moving to the KBO. The 30-year-old pitched well during his four seasons with SK Wyverns in Korea, notching a combined 3.86 ERA and 1.31 WHIP and 641:206 K:BB across 119 appearances (118 starts, 729.2 innings). The right-hander figures to have an inside track for a rotation spot with Arizona in 2019.
