Kelly was removed from his start in Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to right leg cramping.

Unless Kelly undergoes further testing on his leg that reveals something more severe than the cramp, he should be ready to go when the Diamondbacks begin their second-half schedule next weekend against the Cubs. Before exiting Sunday, Kelly worked 5.1 innings and gave up a run on four hits and a walk, and since he left with the Diamondbacks leading 2-1, he should be in line for his sixth win of the season if Arizona is able to maintain its advantage. Kelly heads into the All-Star break with a 4.46 ERA across 19 starts.