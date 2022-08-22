Kelly allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kelly allowed three runs in the first inning but settled in after that and left with a one-run lead. The Diamondbacks' bullpen couldn't make it stick, sending the right-hander to his fifth straight no-decision. In that span, he's logged four quality starts, permitting just five runs with a 32:11 K:BB across 32 innings. The 33-year-old has a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 128:47 K:BB through 150.1 innings across 25 starts overall. Kelly will look to get back in the win column next weekend in a road start versus the White Sox.