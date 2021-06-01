Kelly (2-6) was beaten by the Mets on Monday, when he allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Kelly did his best to keep the Diamondbacks in the game against New York's ace, Jacob deGrom, but Pete Alonso's two-run home run in the seventh inning stretched the Mets' lead to 5-0 and that was that. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Kelly, who has a respectable 4.10 ERA and 1.29 WHIP since his last win April 27. He's expected to make a second start this week Saturday on the road in Milwaukee.