Kelly allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Kelly, who threw in relief last week, made his first start of the spring and will be building up as a starter during camp. The right-hander threw 49 pitches Monday. Kelly's still not assured of a spot in the rotation, but he could be the replacement if Mike Leake (left wrist) is not ready for the start of the regular season. In two spring outings, Kelly has allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings.