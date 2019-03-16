Kelly allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings Friday against the Angels.

Kelly worked out of some first-inning trouble but got dinged by an Albert Pujols two-run home run in the third. The 30-year-old right-hander scuffled in his first two Cactus League starts but responded with a pair of encouraging outings since.

