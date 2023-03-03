Kelly allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.

Kelly made his Cactus League debut and only start before heading off to the World Baseball Classic. He was scheduled to throw three innings or 45 pitches but was pulled after 34 pitches and 1.1 innings. This being spring training, though, he was allowed to come back in the third inning and retired Seattle's 2-3-4 hitters on 11 pitches. Kelly's coming off his best MLB season in 2022 when he limited walks and long balls, but at age 34, he's due for age-related decline in 2023.