Kelly has been pushed back an extra day in the Diamondbacks' pitching schedule and will make his next start Wednesday at home against the Yankees, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Due to off days Monday and Thursday, the Diamondbacks could be planning to get by with a four-man rotation temporarily that would exclude struggling starter Zack Godley. That plan could still be in place, but Kelly won't benefit from a two-start week as a result, with ace Zack Greinke now in line for two turns by virtue of starting Tuesday's series opener. Kelly's fantasy managers shouldn't be too disappointed about him missing out on two starts, since Greinke's second turn is set to come Sunday at hitter-friendly Coors Field.