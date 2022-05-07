Kelly (3-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-1 victory over Colorado, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Kelly gave up his lone run in the first inning then shut down Colorado's offense for the rest of the game en route to his third win. He fell in line for the victory after Arizona scored three runs in the eighth but couldn't quite hold on for the complete game, permitting a pair of two-out singles before being removed. The 33-year-old has been a revelation this season, firing four straight quality starts while allowing five runs in 27.2 innings during the stretch. He'll face a real test against the Dodgers next week.