Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Next start coming Friday
Kelly is scheduled to start Friday against the Blue Jays, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Kelly will flip places in the rotation with Zack Greinke, who is dealing with a stiff neck. The 30-year-old Kelly started Sunday against the Mets, so he'll be on his regular amount of rest for Friday's series opener. Through 12 starts this season, the right-hander owns a 4.41 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB in 67.1 innings.
