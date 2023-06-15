Kelly did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out seven.

Kelly recorded his eighth quality start over his past nine appearances. During that span, he's posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 64:17 K:BB across 56.2 innings. Given his strikeout prowess (9.7 K/9) and efficiency (83 innings across 14 starts), Kelly has emerged as one of the elite fantasy options this season. He'll look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled as part of a three-game set versus Milwaukee.